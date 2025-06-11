Megan Hilty Sets Leave of Absence From Death Becomes Her on Broadway

2025 Tony nominee Megan Hilty has announced that she will take a leave of absence from Death Becomes Her on Broadway this month.

According to the star’s Instagram post, she expects to be out of the production for “3-4 weeks while I recover from a vocal injury that only time can heal.” In the lead up to the Tonys, Hilty told the New York Times that she had recently been diagnosed with “tendinitis in my throat, because of the physical stuff I do with my neck in the show. It pulls on my voice box and I ultimately have to call out of the show if it’s affecting my voice and it’s too painful.”

Hilty earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Madeline Ashton. The role will be covered by current standby Dee Roscioli and understudies Kaleigh Cronin and Natalie Charle Ellis.

Read Hilty’s full statement below:

Death Becomes Her opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, on November 21, 2024.

Featuring direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and a score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, this musical is based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan and directed by Robert Zemeckis.

It is about frenemies actress Madeline Ashton and author Helen Sharp. When Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away, Helen plots revenge and their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with the secret to eternal life.