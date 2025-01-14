TheaterMania Logo white orange
Maya Hawke to Play Eurydice in Off-Broadway Sarah Ruhl Revival

Eurydice will be directed by Les Waters.

David Gordon

David Gordon

January 14, 2025

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere Arrivals
Maya Hawke
(© Glenn Francis, PacificProDigital/Wikimedia Commons)

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke will make her off-Broadway debut in Signature Theatre’s revival of Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice, May 13-June 22. Les Waters directs the play, which he first staged off-Broadway in 2007 at Second Stage.

Hawke, who will play the title role, has also been seen in Wildcat, directed by her father, Ethan Hawke, as well as Asteroid CityMaestro, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In life, Eurydice loves books…and a great musician. One of the few heroines who dies twice, she falls to the underworld on her wedding day. In death, she reunites with her father and remembers her life again. Full casting for the production will be announced in the coming months.

Eurydice premiered at Madison Repertory Theatre in 2003, before a Berkeley Rep production in 2004, which Waters also directed. It was later adapted into an opera, which had its New York premiere at the Metropolitan Opera in 2021.

Hawke’s brother, Levon Hawke, is currently in rehearsals for Ghosts at Lincoln Center Theater.

