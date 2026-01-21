TheaterMania Logo white orange
Mark Consuelos, Aasif Mandvi Join Kelli O'Hara and Rose Byrne in Fallen Angels on Broadway

Scott Ellis directs the Noël Coward play at the Haimes Theatre.

David Gordon

January 21, 2026

Mark Consuelos
(© David Gordon)

Full casting has been announced for the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels, beginning performances March 27 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

First performed a century ago, the comedy will star Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara as a pair of happily married best friends who are unexpectedly visited by their mutual ex-boyfriend.

Byrne and O’Hara will be joined by Mark Consuelos, Tracee Chimo, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Aasif Mandvi.

Director Scott Ellis’s creative team is made up of David Rockwell (set design), Jeff Mahshie (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), and John Gromada (sound design).

Opening night is April 19.

