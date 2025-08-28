Listen to Ben Fankhauser Sing Van Morrison on New Mystic Pizza Concept Album

The concept album of the new musical Mystic Pizza will be released in digital and streaming formats tomorrow, August 29.

The album, from Joy Machine Records, is produced by the show’s Grammy-nominated arranger and orchestrator, Carmel Dean (The Notebook), Brian Usifer for Joy Machine Records, and Michael Barra for Lively McCabe Entertainment.

Below, listen to costar Ben Fankhauser perform Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic”:

In addition to Fankhauser, the album features vocals by Krystina Alabado, Alaina Anderson, Chachi Delgado, Jennifer Fouché, Mia Gerachis, Deánna Giulietti, F. Michael Haynie, James Hindman, Michael James, April Josephine, Vincent Michael, Adriana Negrón, Louis Pardo, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jake Swain, Zephaniah Wages, and Rachel Kae Wirtz.

Music director and keyboard player Kristin Stowell leads the band, featuring Jason May on keyboard and saxophone, Max Caine and Jared Cannata on guitars, David White on bass, and Peter Saleh on drums and percussion. The album is mixed by Derik Lee and edited by Ian Kagey.

Based on the 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, and written by Sandy Rustin, Mystic Pizza is about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza parlor. The score features hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, and more.

Click here to pre-save the album.