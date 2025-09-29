Ragtime is currently in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the cast album for its revival of Ragtime, directed by new artistic leader Lear deBessonet.

Ragtime started performances on Friday at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, with an official opening set for October 16.

The score will be recorded by Concord Theatricals Recordings, produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven and songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. It will be released this winter.

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing. They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Adaptated from E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century, Ragtime features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally.

The production includes choreography by Ellenore Scott, set design by David Korins, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by 59 Studio, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Ann James is the sensitivity specialist. Music Director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty.