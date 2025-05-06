TheaterMania Logo white orange
Joshua Henry, Brandon Uranowitz, and Caissie Levy Coming to Broadway in Ragtime Revival

The beloved musical will be the first production under the artistic leadership of Lear deBessonet at Lincoln Center Theater.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

May 6, 2025

LCTRAGTIMEPORTRAIT #3 Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz to lead Lincoln Center Theater's RAGTIME. Credit to Marc J. Franklin
Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry, and Brandon Uranowitz
(© Marc J. Franklin)

A revival of the Tony-winning musical Ragtime is on tap for Lincoln Center Theater this fall. Performances will begin on September 26 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with opening night set for October 16. The run is currently limited to 14 weeks.

Ragtime will be the first production under the company’s new artistic leadership of Lear deBessonet. DeBessonet stages the musical, as she did a concert mounting at New York City Center in the fall of 2024. It features a book by Terrence McNally and score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, inspired by the novel by E.L. Doctorow.

Like that version, the Broadway revival will be led by Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, and Caissie Levy as Mother, with a full orchestra performing the original orchestrations by William David Brohn.

Of deBessonet’s New York City Center production, TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart wrote in his review, “For devotees of musical theater the real draw is hearing the very best Ahrens and Flaherty score sung by top-tier Broadway talent.” This is the second Broadway revival of the now-classic musical, following a 2010 staging at the Neil Simon Theatre. It premiered in 1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Full casting and additional details will be revealed at a later date.

