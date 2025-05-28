Shaina Taub, Colin Donnell, and More Join Broadway's Ragtime Revival Cast

The beloved musical will be the first production under the artistic leadership of Lear deBessonet at Lincoln Center Theater.

Additional casting has been announced for Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming revival of Ragtime, beginning performances September 26 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Joining the previously announced Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, and Caissie Levy as Mother are Colin Donnell as Father, Nichelle Lewis as Sarah, Ben Levi Ross as Mother’s Younger Brother, Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman, John Clay III as Booker T. Washington, and Rodd Cyrus as Harry Houdini. All played their roles in the 2024 New York City Center concert production, where this revival originated.

The ensemble will include City Center cast members Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, John Rapson, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Charity Angél Dawson joins the company for the Broadway run. Nine more cast members will be announced at a later date, bringing the full ensemble to 33.

Ragtime will be the first production under the company’s new artistic leadership of Lear deBessonet. DeBessonet stages the musical, as she did a concert mounting at New York City Center in the fall of 2024. It features a book by Terrence McNally and score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, inspired by the novel by E.L. Doctorow.

Like that version, the Broadway revival will be led by with a full orchestra of 28, performing the original orchestrations by William David Brohn. The production will have music direction by James Moore, choreography by by Ellenore Scott, sets by David Korins, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Kai Harada, projections by 59 Productions, hair and wigs by Tom Watson. Vocal arrangements are by Stephen Flaherty.

Of deBessonet’s New York City Center production, TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart wrote in his review, “For devotees of musical theater the real draw is hearing the very best Ahrens and Flaherty score sung by top-tier Broadway talent.” This is the second Broadway revival of the now-classic musical, following a 2010 staging at the Neil Simon Theatre. It premiered in 1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Full casting and additional details will be revealed at a later date.