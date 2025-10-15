Lewis Cleale, Longest-Serving Book of Mormon Cast Member, to Depart After 14 Years

Several other longtime cast members will also depart later this month.

The Book of Mormon has announced new Broadway principal casting and departing longtime cast members.

On October 26, Cody Jamison Strand (Elder Cunningham), Keziah John-Paul (Nabulungi), and PJ Adzima (Elder McKinley), and original cast member Lewis Cleale (Joseph Smith/Mission President) depart the show.

Cleale has played the roles of Joseph Smith/Mission President for over 14 years and over 5,000 performances, more than any other actor still performing in their original principal role.

Strand has played Elder Cunningham for over 13 years on Broadway, on national tour, and in London, amassing more performances in the role than any other actor in the show’s history.

Starting Tuesday, October 28, the Broadway company will be led by Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, both making their Broadway debuts, Charlie Franklin (Floyd Collins) as Elder McKinley, and Jay Wilkison (Rent) as Joseph Smith/Mission President.

The Book of Mormon features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, choreography by Casey Nicholaw, direction by Nicholaw and Parker, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is playing at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and is the longest-running show in the theater’s 100-year history.