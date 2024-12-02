La MaMa Presents Richard Foreman's First New Play in 10 Years

La MaMa will present the world premiere of Suppose Beautiful Madeline Harvey, experimental theater icon Richard Foreman’s first new play in 10 years. Produced and performed by Brooklyn-based ensemble Object Collection, Suppose Beautiful Madeline Harvey is directed and adapted for the stage by Kara Feely with live music composed by Travis Just. The production will run December 13-22 at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre.

Beautiful Madeline Harvey is not certain whether she does or does not exist. Handsome Roger Vincent, whose life has been stolen from him, waits for her at a boulevard café, where their eyes meet like an electric shock. Suppose Beautiful Madeline Harvey is a paper-thin love story within a paper-thin world.

The cast includes Maggie Hoffman as Madeline Harvey, Daniel Allen Nelson as Roger Vincent, Catrin Lloyd-Bollard as Rita, and Avi Glickstein as Stephen as well as Nicolas Noreña as Bertrand, Timothy Scott as René, Yuki Kawahisa as Louise, and Alessandro Magania as Charles, and voiceover work by Richard Foreman.

The score will be performed by Chloe Roe on guitar, voice, and synths, Jack Lynch on bass, sampling, drum machines, and synths, and Travis Just on saxophones, clarinets, drum machines, and synths.

The creative team includes scenic designer Peter Ksander, costume designer Karen Boyer, lighting designer Kate McGee, sound designer Robin Margolis, and video designer David Pym.