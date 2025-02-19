Kyle Beltran and Nic Ashe to Star in Tarell Alvin McCraney's We Are Gathered

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced initial casting for We Are Gathered, written by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight). The world premiere will run May 16-June 15, with opening night scheduled for May 22.

We Are Gathered is a modern-day twist on classical Shakespearean wedding plays, following the romance of W. Tre and Free, who met in a shadowy park looking for a good time, only to stumble into love. As they approach a milestone anniversary, they wonder if they’ve met Mr. Right or had a long one-night stand with a lovely Mr. Maybe.

The cast, directed by Kent Gash (Barbecue), will be led by Kyle Beltran (A Case for the Existence of God) as W. Tre, Nic Ashe (Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar) as Free, and Nikkole Salter (Arena Stage’s Stick Fly) as MS MS/Punkin. The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

The play will also include the immersive experience, Love Takes Center Stage, that will offer couples the chance to exchange their own marriage vows on stage during select performances. Applications to participate are now open here.