Kelli Barrett and Jessica Vosk to Star in Beaches the Musical

Kelli Barrett (Fosse/Verdon, Parade) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) will star as Bertie and Cee Cee respectively in the international premiere of Beaches the Musical at Theatre Calgary. The production will run May 18-June 16 at the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary, with an official opening night set for May 24.

Based on the NY Times best-seller by Iris Rainer Dart, which was made into a film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows two friends through through 30 years of camaraderie, laughter, sorrow, and love. The musical features music by Grammy Award winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, and book by Dart and Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor with Katie Coleman as music director and Charlie Rosen as orchestrator. Emmy winner and Tony nominee Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) directs, with co-direction by Matt Cowart and choreography by Jennifer Rias.