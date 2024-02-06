Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat to Star in A Little Night Music in New Jersey

The musical will be directed by Hunter Foster.

Married actors Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat will star as Desiree and Fredrik in a production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s A Little Night Music in New Jersey.

Presented by American Theatre Group, A Little Night Music will run March 7-10 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and March 14-24 at Rahway’s Hamilton Stage. Hunter Foster directs.

Joining Baldwin and Rowat will be American Idol season 19 finalist Alyssa Wray as Petra, Jack Dossett as Henrik, Abby Middleton as Charlotte, Lillie Langston as Anne, Tara Rajan as Fredrika, and RJ Christian as Frid.

Complete casting will be announced in the coming weeks.