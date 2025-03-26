John Krasinski to Star in Angry Alan Off-Broadway

The new play follows a person’s journey into the manosphere.

John Krasinski will star in the off-Broadway solo play Angry Alan, written by Penelope Skinner with Don Mackay and directed by Sam Gold. Performers begin May 23 in advance of a June 11 opening at Studio Seaview, the company that occupies the former Tony Kiser Theatre on 43rd Street and 8th Avenue.

Krasinski plays Roger, a man adrift, who discovers clarity at the hands of an online personality. It premiered in 2018 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with Mackay starring.

Angry Alan will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, video design by Lucy MacKinnon, properties by Addison Heeren, with Niamh Jones as associate director, Kate Wilson as vocal coach, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie.

Krasinski, best known for The Office, Jack Ryan, and A Quiet Place, returns to the stage following the Public Theater’s 2016 production of Dry Powder.