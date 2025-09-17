John Carroll Lynch, Ann Reid Joining Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in Oedipus on Broadway

Full casting is set for the Broadway premiere of Robert Icke‘s Oedipus, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville at Studio 54.

Strong and Manville reprise their performances as Oedipus and Jocasta, for which she won an Olivier Award earlier this year. They’re joined by UK cast members Samuel Brewer as Teiresias,’Bhasker Patel as Corin, Jordan Scowen as Eteocles, and James Wilbraham as Polyneices.

New to the show for Broadway are John Carroll Lynch as Creon, Teagle F. Bougere as Driver, Ani Mesa-Perez as Lichas, Olivia Reis as Antigone, and Anne Reid as Merope. The ensemble will feature Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones.

Writer and director Icke turns the Sophocles play into a thriller about a politician on the eve of an election victory when true identities begin to reveal themselves. Our sibling website WhatsOnStage gave it four stars.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (Scenic Designer), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer), and Tal Yarden (Video Designer).

Previews begin October 30 in advance of a November 13 opening.