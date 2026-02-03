John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu Begin Performances Tonight in Oh, Mary!

The two actors are slated to appear in the Broadway comedy through April.

Tonight, John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) make their first appearance in the Broadway production of Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary!, currently playing at the Lyceum Theatre.

Mitchell plays Mary Todd Lincoln (the role originated by Escola) for performances through Sunday, April 26. Liu makes his Broadway debut as Mary’s teacher for performances through April 21.

They will appear alongside continuing cast members John-Andrew Morrison (Mary’s Husband), Jenn Harris (Mary’s Chaperone) and original cast member Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant).

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is a historically dubious account of Mary Todd Lincoln’s White House ennui, and her quest to salvage her stage career at the height of the American civil war. It open to rave reviews off-Broadway in early 2024, before transferring to Broadway that summer. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, with Escola winning Best Actor for their performance as Mary, and Pinkleton winning for direction.

TheaterMania’s review calls it, “without a doubt, the funniest comedy on Broadway right now.”