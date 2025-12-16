TheaterMania Logo white orange
Simu Liu to Join John Cameron Mitchell in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

Meet your new Teacher, Mary Todd Lincoln.

David Gordon

David Gordon

December 16, 2025

Simu Liu — photo credit Ricky Middlesworth
Simu Liu
(© Ricky Middlesworth)

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will make his Broadway debut as Mary’s Teacher in Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre, February 3-April 21.

Liu joins John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Mary Todd Lincoln, John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, who will all perform through April 26.

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

As previously announced, current star Jane Krakowski will play her final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln on January 4. Hannah Solow will play the role January 6-7. Jinkx Monsoon returns to the cast beginning January 8 for an encore engagement.

