Simu Liu to Join John Cameron Mitchell in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will make his Broadway debut as Mary’s Teacher in Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre, February 3-April 21.

Liu joins John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Mary Todd Lincoln, John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, who will all perform through April 26.