John Cameron Mitchell Is Broadway's Latest Mary Todd Lincoln

Hedwig and the Angry Inch cocreator John Cameron Mitchell will don the curls of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre, February 3-April 26.

Written by Cole Escola and directed bySam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

As previously announced, current star Jane Krakowski will play her final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln on January 4. Hannah Solow will play the role January 6-7. Jinkx Monsoon returns to the cast beginning January 8 for an encore engagement.

“Cole Escola and Sam Pinkleton are the wild horses that dragged me back to drag and I couldn’t be happier!” Mitchell said in a statement. “As the most mature Mary yet, my days are filled with working the StairMaster™, mainlining Ozempic® and mastering my Brilliant Dialogue©. ‘Line?!’ Thank you, Cole, may I do you proud mangling your classic!”