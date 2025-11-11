The show’s 15th annual engagement will featured Annie Golden, Eric William Morris, and more.

54 Below presents The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza, a New York City holiday tradition celebrating its 15th year. Written by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this part-rock concert and part-theater piece will feature new holiday songs, old favorites, and a cast of 50.

The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza plays 54 Below December 12-14, with nightly performances at 7pm and 11pm.

The show will feature Annie Golden (Hair), Liz Lark Brown (White Girl in Danger), Aaron Clark Burstein, Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening), Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Max Mendoza Crumm (Grease), Laura Dadap, Michaela DeJoseph, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, John El-Jor (We Live in Cairo), Seth Eliser (Sat shows only), Badia Farha (Sat and Sun at 11pm only), Vince Fazzolari (7pm shows only), Omar Garibay, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Kelly McIntyre, Devon Meddock, Jimin Moon, Eric William Morris (King Kong), Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Lilly Tobin, Vinnie Urdea, Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop), Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), and more to be announced.

Choreography is by Christine O’Grady and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director and environmental designer.