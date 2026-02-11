Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Play Truman Capote in Six-Week Revival of Solo Drama Tru

Rob Ashford directs the Jay Presson Allen play at the House of the Redeemer.

Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson will star in a 34-performance revival of Jay Presson Allen’s play Tru, running March 6-April 12 at the House of the Redeemer (7 E. 95th Street).

Directed by Rob Ashford, the solo play casts Ferguson as writer Truman Capote, who is reeling from the publication of an unfinished memoir that alienated him from his society friends. Alone, Capote sooths himself with pills, vodka, and chocolate as he reflects on his life and work. The role was originated on stage by Robert Morse, who won a Tony for his performance, and an Emmy for a television adaptation.

Ashford first directed Ferguson in the play in 2024, as part of the annual Charity Plays weekend in Tangier, Morocco.

The creative team includes Mike Harrison (set and props), Emily Schmit (lighting), Christopher Darbassie (sound), Kate Wilson (dialect), Stephen Sposito (associate director), and Eloia Peterson (production stage manager).