Jesse Eisenberg to Debut New Solo Play About Parenting

The play follows a new father struggling to connect to his baby.

Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg will debut his new solo play, The Ziegfeld Files, on Monday nights in October, November, and December at Studio Seaview. Shayok Misha Chowdhury directs.

The Ziegfeld Files is built from therapy recordings of a new father struggling to connect to his baby. He talks about copying machines, early man, breastfeeding classes, failed jokes, sour oranges, and Haitian revolutionary Toussaint Louverture.

The design team includes Isabella Byrd (Lighting Designer) and Lee Kinney (Sound). The show will be performed on the set for Prince Faggot designed by David Zinn.

It runs October 6, 20, 27; November 3, 17, 24; and December 1, during the ongoing run of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot.

Eisenberg has written four plays, including The Spoils, which had a record-breaking run in the West End; The Revisionist, in which he starred alongside Vanessa Redgrave; Asuncion; and Happy Talk, starring Susan Sarandon and Marin Ireland.