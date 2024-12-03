Jason Laks Named President of the Broadway League

Laks has served as acting president of the Broadway trade association since Charlotte St. Martin stepped down in February.

Jason Laks is the new president of the Broadway League, the trade association representing Broadway producers, landlords, and general managers. The decision was approved by the League’s board of governors in a vote on Monday.

An attorney who previously served as the League’s executive vice president and general counsel, Laks has been acting president since February when longtime president Charlotte St. Martin departed the position.

“I think our mission has to be more than to make it 2019 again,” Laks told the New York Times, responding to the fact that the theater industry still hasn’t fully bounced back to the pre-pandemic status quo, with a notable decline in attendance by tristate suburbanites. “We need to continue to work to grow and diversify our audiences and get people into the city to see our shows.”

Laks is the latest name in a big turnover of leadership at some of New York’s most important theater organizations, with Lear deBessonet recently named as the next artistic director of Lincoln Center Theater, Evan Cabnet announced as AD of Second Stage, and Christopher Ashley tapped to lead Roundabout Theatre Company.