Charlotte St. Martin to Step Down as President of the Broadway League

Charlotte St. Martin, longtime president of the Broadway League, will retire from the position effective February 16. Jason Laks, the League’s executive vice president and general counsel, will serve as acting president while the board conducts a search for St. Martin’s replacement. She will continue to serve in an advisory capacity for special events through the 2024 Tony Awards.

“I had hoped to hold off on retirement until the headwinds that just keep coming were basically gone, but that doesn’t seem to be happening soon,” St. Martin wrote in an e-mail to members of the press. “While there is never a good moment to resign for an executive who has spent a great deal of time in their role, it is the appropriate time for me.”

St. Martin has served since 2006 as president of the Broadway League, the trade association representing Broadway producers, landlords, and general managers. Her tenure has seen record attendance and ticket sales on Broadway, but also coincided with the Covid pandemic, from which the industry has still not fully recovered.

“When Broadway shut down for two years during the pandemic, it was under Charlotte’s steadfast leadership that the League helped create the Shuttered Venues Operations Grant and the New York City Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, two vitally important initiatives that ensured the successful return of our industry,” said Kristin Caskey, chair of the League’s board of governors.

St. Martin joins Leslie Marcus, Carole Rothman, and André Bishop as the latest leader of an important theatrical institution to announce their retirement in what appears to be a major generational turnover in the New York theater.