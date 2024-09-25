Come From Away Director Will Take Over Roundabout Theatre Company

Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley has been named the new Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company.

Ashley, who has spent the last 17 years serving in the same position at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, will begin his tenure in July 2026.

A Tony winner for Come From Away, Ashley’s Broadway directing credits also include Diana the Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Leap of Faith, and Memphis. At La Jolla Playhouse, his programming credits include The Outsiders, Here There are Blueberries, Freaky Friday, Lempicka, Indecent, and many others.

Scott Ellis, who has served as interim artistic director of Roundabout since the death of longtime leader Todd Haimes, will continue his role through the 2025-26 season, and he and Ashley will collaborate on the 2026-27, while Ashley finishes out his duties in La Jolla.

One of New York’s biggest non-profit theater companies, Roundabout owns three Broadway houses, the Todd Haimes Theatre, Studio 54, and the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, as well as the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theater off-Broadway.