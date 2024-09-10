Lear deBessonet Named Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater’s board of directors, chaired by Kewsong Lee, has announced that Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods), currently the artistic director of Encores! at New York City Center, will become LCT’s new artistic director.

In addition, LCT resident director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) will assume the new role of executive producer. André Bishop will conclude his 33-year tenure in June 2025, at the close of Lincoln Center Theater’s current 40th anniversary season.

DeBessonet and Sher will assume their new roles on July 1, 2025, reporting directly to the chair of the LCT board, and will work together to define the vision for the future of Lincoln Center Theater while honoring its history.

As artistic director, deBessonet will be responsible for all programming and season planning, cultivating and maintaining relationships with artists, and oversight and day-to-day operating of the staff and organization.

As executive producer, Sher will be responsible for the oversight of strategic priorities such as the development of international partnerships, brand expansion, and the expansion of fundraising and LCT’s resources.