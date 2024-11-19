Jasmine Amy Rogers, Faith Prince Coming to Broadway in Boop! The Musical

The Chicago stars of Boop! The Musical will come to Broadway, with the show beginning performances March 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre, ahead of an April 5 opening.

Once again, the cast will be led by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop, Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar. The ensemble will be announced at a later date.

With a book by Bob Martin and score by David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, Boop! will be directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. The show will follow the iconic character as she dreams of an ordinary day off from her black-and-white world, which lands her in the colorful, music-filled land of New York City.

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies.” Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons and has appeared in countless films, tv shows, commercials, and more.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Finn Ross (projections), Sabina Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), Skylar Fox (illusions), the Huber Marionettes (marionette design) and Darryl Waters (music supervision and arrangements), Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Zane Mark (dance arrangements), and Rick Fox (music director).

Boop! premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre in November 2023/