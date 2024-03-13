Jane Krakowsi and More Join Kristin Chenoweth Benefit Concert

The lineup has been announced for Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth’s (Wicked) concert for Roundabout Theatre Company, Kristin: An Evening With Friends for Todd, a special benefit concert directed by Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate!). The one-night-only concert will be held on Monday, April 15, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Chenoweth, last seen on Roundabout’s stage in her Tony-nominated turn in On the Twentieth Century, will be joined by other Roundabout alumni to celebrate the longtime leader of Roundabout, Todd Haimes.

The actors joining Chenoweth include Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy), Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me), Tony Award winner Debra Monk (Picnic), Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Sondheim on Sondheim), and reuniting as the “Porters” from the revival of On the Twentieth Century: Phillip Attmore, Rick Faugno, Drew King, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Proceeds from Kristin: An Evening With Friends For Todd support Roundabout Theatre Company’s many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout. Click here for tickets and more information.