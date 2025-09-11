Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, and More to Star in Benefit of V's This Is Crazy!

The evening will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Tony-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler) will present This Is Crazy!, a new play to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Presented on October 6 at Symphony Space in New York City (with a Los Angeles benefit to follow in 2026), the company will include Jane Fonda, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, Sanaa Lathan, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rachel Hilson, Olivia Oguma, Colette McDermott, Derrick Delgado, Luke Ferrari, Doireann Mac Mahon, Clarence Maclin, and Mohammad Saleem. V will also direct.

Developed as an idea from the CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in memory of talent manager Chris Huvane, the benefit is produced by Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate and NAMI National Board Member.

This Is Crazy! brings together the acclaimed artists for a series of monologues, each offering a raw, personal perspective on mental illness and the emotional and social complexity of the human experience.