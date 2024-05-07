Schmigadoon! Stage Musical to Premiere in 2025

The television show will come to life at the Kennedy Center.

Schmigadoon!, a new stage musical inspired by the Apple TV+ series, will have its world premiere January 31-February 9 at the Kennedy Center.

Presented as part of the Broadway Center Stage concert series, Schmigadoon! will have a book and score by Cinco Paul, cocreator of the much-loved series, and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. Songs will include hits from the television show, including the Emmy-winning “Corn Puddin’,” as well as new material.

In Schmigadoon!, New York doctors Josh and Melissa go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life. The series, with a star-studded cast led by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, as well as Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, and many others, ran for two seasons.

The Kennedy Center will also present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (October 11–20, 2024) and Legally Blonde the Musical (June 6–15, 2025) as part of the Broadway Center Stage series.

Casting and additional information about each production are still to be announced.