Isaiah Bailey to Play Title Role in Phantom of the Opera North American Tour

Principal casting has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, produced by Cameron Mackintosh with the Really Useful Group and NETworks Presentations. The tour will premiere in November at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, before continuing to Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more.

The tour will be led by Isaiah Bailey (Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, The Lion King tour) as the Phantom of the Opera, Jordan Lee Gilbert (Le Nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni) as Christine Daaé, and Daniel Lopez (Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl, Disney Goes Classical recording) as Raoul. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, this production of The Phantom of the Opera is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, re-created and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

The original Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera opened on January 26, 1988, and was the longest-running show in Broadway history when it closed after 35 years and nearly 13,981 performances on April 16, 2023.

