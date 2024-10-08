Isabella Esler to Lead the Cast of New Musical Life After in Toronto

Isabella Esler (Lydia Deetz in the first national tour of Beetlejuice) will lead the cast of the new musical Life After, running April 16-May 4 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Canadian composer Britta Johnson, the production is directed by Annie Tippe (Octet). Despite being a famous self-help author, Frank Carter’s optimistic advice offers little solace to his 16-year-old daughter, Alice. After his untimely death, Alice embarks on a quest for truth, unravelling the events that changed her family forever.

Life After premiered in Toronto in 2017 and has also been produced at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.