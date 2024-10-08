Theater News

Isabella Esler to Lead the Cast of New Musical Life After in Toronto

The show will run April 16–May 4, 2025.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Toronto |

October 8, 2024

Isabella Esler
Isabella Esler
(image provided by the production)

Isabella Esler (Lydia Deetz in the first national tour of Beetlejuice) will lead the cast of the new musical Life After, running April 16-May 4 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Canadian composer Britta Johnson, the production is directed by Annie Tippe (Octet). Despite being a famous self-help author, Frank Carter’s optimistic advice offers little solace to his 16-year-old daughter, Alice. After his untimely death, Alice embarks on a quest for truth, unravelling the events that changed her family forever.

Life After premiered in Toronto in 2017 and has also been produced at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Gavin Creel in MISCAST24

Watch Gavin Creel Perform a Mamma Mia! Medley at MCC's MISCAST24

This performance was from April of this year.