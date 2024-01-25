Irish Arts Center Announces Cast of Owen McCafferty’s Agreement

Irish Arts Center (IAC) announced the cast of the North American premiere of Lyric Theatre, Belfast’s production of Agreement, written by Owen McCafferty and directed by Charlotte Westenra. The play about the volatile four-day process of peace negotiations in Northern Ireland in 1998 that culminated in the Good Friday Agreement will run April 11-May 12 at Irish Arts Center.

The cast includes Ruairi Conaghan (All That Fall) as David Trimble, Chris Corrigan (Cyprus Avenue) as Gerry Adams, Richard Croxford (Kiss Me, Kate) as George Mitchell, Dan Gordon (Frank Carson: A Rebel Without a Pause) as John Hume, Martin Hutson (God of Carnage) as Tony Blair, Andrea Irvine (Cyprus Avenue) as Mo Mowlam, and Ronan Leahy (Translations) as Bertie Ahern.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Conor Murphy, lighting designer Mary Tumelty, sound designer and composer Kate Marlais, video designer Eoin Robinson, movement director Dylan Quinn, dialect coach Brendan Gunn, and percussionist Ruairi Glasheen.