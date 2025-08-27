The Huntington announced the cast and creative team of The Hills of California by Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) and directed by Huntington artistic director Loretta Greco.

Produced in association with Berkley Repertory Theatre, The Hills of California runs September 12-October 12 at the Huntington Theatre.

This is the first original American production of the play about the four adult Webb sisters’ homecoming to the seaside guest house in Blackpool where they grew up, as the past collides with the present.

The cast includes Allison Jean White (Party Face) as Veronica, Amanda Kristin Nichols (Three Sisters) as Gloria, Aimee Doherty as Ruby and Mrs. Smith, Karen Killeen (The Dead) as Jillian, Kate Fitzgerald as Young Joan, Meghan Carey as Young Gloria, Chloé Kolbenheyer as Young Ruby, Nicole Mulready as Young Jillian, Kyle Cameron (Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp.) as Dennis and Jack Larkin, Jack Greenberg (John Proctor is the Villain at the Huntington) as Tony, Mr. Halliwell, and Mr. Smith, Patrice Jean-Baptiste as Penny and Biddy, Mike Masters (Sump’n Like Wings) as Bill and Joe Fogg, and Lewis D. Wheeler as Mr. Potts and Luther St. John. Understudies are Annika Bolton, Lila Grace English, Bridgette Hayes, Zachary Kautter, and Yewande Odetoyinbo.

The creative team includes scenic designers Andrew Boyce and Se Hyun Oh, costume designer Jennifer von Mayrhauser, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, sound designer and original music composer David Van Tieghem, wig, hair, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, music director Daniel Rodriguez, choreographer Misha Shields, fight and intimacy coordinator Jesse Hinson, voice and dialect coach Ashleigh Reide, and dramaturg Kyle Frisina.