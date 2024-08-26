Heather Headley and Ben Platt to Join Jason Robert Brown at Carnegie Hall

Tony- and Grammy Award-winning artists Heather Headley (The Lion King, Aida) and Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade) will join three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade) for his Carnegie Hall solo concert debut on October 25 at 8pm.

Brown, Headley, and Platt will be accompanied by members of Orchestra of St. Luke’s, New York’s chamber orchestra, with their 22-piece ensemble. The evening will be conducted by Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt. The concert is presented by Creative Partners Productions and Live Nation.

Brown’s most recent musicals premiered this year, The Connector, created with Jonathan Marc Sherman and Daisy Prince, and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, written with Taylor Mac based on John Berendt’s book. Some of his other musical scores include The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon In Vegas, and 13.