KC and the Sunshine Band Musical Get Down Tonight to Run in London

A new musical based on the early life of Harry Wayne Casey, founder of KC and the Sunshine Band, will open in London this autumn.

Developed with Casey, Get Down Tonight features music and lyrics by Casey and a book by J.F. Lawton (Pretty Woman). It will be directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens.

The musical includes more than 20 songs from the KC and the Sunshine Band catalogue, including “Give It Up”, “That’s The Way (I Like It),” and “Get Down Tonight.” Get Down Tonight was previously staged under the title Who Do Ya Love? at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It has been reworked into a 90-minute format without an intermission. Casting has not yet been announced.

The story is set in 1970s Miami and follows four friends during the early years of Casey’s career. The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Casey, CTK Enterprises and LPO.

Get Down Tonight will run for eight weeks at the Charing Cross Theatre from September 19-November 15.

KC and the Sunshine Band sold over 100 million records worldwide. The band achieved five number-one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, four UK Top 10 singles, and a Grammy Award as part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.