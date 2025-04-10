TheaterMania Logo white orange
Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste to Lead West End Revival of All My Sons

Ivo van Hove directs the Arthur Miller drama this fall.

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

April 10, 2025

Branston
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bryan Cranston. and Paapa Essiedu
(© Oliver Rosser)

Bryan Cranston will return to the London stage this autumn, leading a new West End revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

The Tony winner will star as Joe Keller alongside Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller and Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller in the production, which will run at Wyndham’s Theatre from November 14-February 7.

The show reunites Cranston with director Ivo van Hove following their award-winning collaboration on Network in 2017. For Van Hove, this marks his third time tackling an Arthur Miller work, having previously directed A View from the Bridge and The Crucible.

The 1947 play, which first established Miller as a major playwright, follows self-made businessman Joe Keller, who finds his wartime manufacturing success coming back to haunt him when his business partner faces criminal charges and his eldest son goes missing.

The production has scenic and lighting sesign by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan. The dramaturg is Ola Animashawun.

