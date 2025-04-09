The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar to Perform My First Ex-Husband Together

Take a little time to enjoy this upcoming matinee performance.

For one matinee only, The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg will join her fellow panelist Joy Behar to perform Behar’s off-Broadway show, My First Ex-Husband.

Goldberg and Behar will do the play side-by-side at the MMAC Theater on Wednesday, April 30 at 2pm.

Directed by Randal Myler, the 85-minute comedy started performances on January 29. In My First Ex-Husband, women reveal true stories about marriages that end in divorce. It has a rotating cast of actors that changes monthly.

Audiences will meet women married to the mob, their jobs, their faith, money, and—inevitably—the wrong man. With courage and candor, these women find the strength to close the door on their past and step boldly into new adventures. Their stories are your stories—only funnier.