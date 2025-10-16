Hear David Hyde Pierce Sing "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General"

The Broadway cast recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical will be released in streaming format tomorrow, with a physical CD due out November 14. The show transports the famous Gilbert and Sullivan operetta to New Orleans with new Dixieland arrangements by Rupert Holmes and Joseph Joubert. David Hyde Pierce played Major General Stanley in last season’s Broadway run, which also starred Ramin Karimloo and Jinkx Monsoon. You can pre-save the album for major streaming platforms here. And while you wait, here’s DHP singing the song he was born to sing: