Hear David Hyde Pierce Sing "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General"

The track is featured on the Broadway cast recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical, which drops tomorrow.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Broadway |

October 16, 2025

David Hyde Pierce starred in the Broadway run of Pirates! The Penzance Musical
(© Tricia Baron)

The Broadway cast recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical will be released in streaming format tomorrow, with a physical CD due out November 14. The show transports the famous Gilbert and Sullivan operetta to New Orleans with new Dixieland arrangements by Rupert Holmes and Joseph Joubert. David Hyde Pierce played Major General Stanley in last season’s Broadway run, which also starred Ramin Karimloo and Jinkx Monsoon. You can pre-save the album for major streaming platforms here. And while you wait, here’s DHP singing the song he was born to sing:

 

 

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.