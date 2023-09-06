Great Gatsby Musical Announces Full Cast

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, which is set to begin performances on October 12 ahead of an official opening night on October 22. Performances are scheduled through November 12.

Joining the previously announced Jeremy Jordan as Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan are Sara Chase (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W. Mathis (Kiss Me, Kate) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly (Six The Musical) as Jordan Baker, Noah J. Ricketts (Disney’s Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty (Camelot) as George Wilson, and John Zdrojeski (Good Night, Oscar) as Tom Buchanan.

The cast will also feature Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Austin Colby, Colin Cunliffe, Natalie Charle Ellis, Curtis Holland, Brianna Kim, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Mariah Reives, Julio Rey, Dan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez, and Katie Webber.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay) The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Dancing with the Stars). Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is music director.

The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (The Cottage), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (The Book of Mormon), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton) and Rachael Geier, and fight and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez (POTUS). The production stage manager is Brian Bogin.

A separate immersive production of The Great Gatsby recently ended performances at the Park Central Hotel.