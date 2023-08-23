Immersive Gatsby to Play Final Performance This Sunday

The interactive show will play its “final summer performance” at the Park Central Hotel.

The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show will end its run at the Park Central Hotel this coming Sunday, August 27. It will have played 20 previews and 68 regular performances.

Billed as the UK’s longest-running immersive production, it made its American debut on June 25 in Gatsby Mansion, a ballroom and adjoining corridors of the Park Central Hotel that have been specially renovated for the show, which brings audiences inside F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel about the American Dream. You can read TheaterMania’s review of The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show here.

A press release characterized the closing as a “final Summer performance,” suggesting that the production may eventually return in another season — but no dates have been announced.

In an official statement, the show’s producers said, “We are thrilled and proud of the extraordinary transformation of the historic Park Central Hotel into the iconic Gatsby Mansion, and we look forward to hosting more spectacular entertainment, fabulous deco parties, big band music, and favorite DJs in our after-hours nightspot at the unique Gatsby Mansion space in the fall.”

Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the company of The Great Gatsby: The Immersive Show includes Joél Acosta as Jay Gatsby, Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway, Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan, Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan, Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker, Keivon Akbari as George Wilson, Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilso, Nicholas Caycedo as Joey, Kiki Burns as Lucille, Anika Braganza as Gilda, Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes, and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer.

Kristin Dwyer serves as production stage manager, with Giles T. Horne (assistant stage manager), Emily Venezia (assistant stage manager), and Rachael Wilkin (assistant stage manager).

The creative and design team includes Tara Ocon (resident director), Holly Beasley-Garrigan (choreographer), Casey Jay Andrews (set design), Shoko Kambara (US art director), Faye Armon-Troncoso & Lauren Helpern, Butter Designs (set decoration & props), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Phil Grainger (UK sound design), Peter Fitzgerald (US sound design), Vanessa Leuck (costume design), Tom Schall (fight director), Claire McKenzie (music director) and The Casting Collaborative – Jason Styres & Gregory Jafari Van Acker (casting). The original score was composed and produced by Glen Andrew Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangements and additional composition by David Sims.