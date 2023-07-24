Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada Lead Great Gatsby Musical at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Jeremy Jordan (Little Shop of Horrors) will star as enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) will star as socialite Daisy Buchanan. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks. The production will run October 12-November 12, with opening night set for October 22.



Fitzgerald’s novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth.

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Howland. Daniel Edmonds is Music Director.

This Gatsby is unrelated to the musical written by Florence Welch of the band Florence the Machine, Thomas Bartlett, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), which will run at American Repertory Theatre in May 2024. Meanwhile, an immersive version of the story, created and directed by Alexander Wright, is currently making its American debut at the Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York.