Gingold Theatrical Group Announces New Production of Arms and the Man

Among the cast are Karen Ziemba and Thomas Jay Ryan.

Gingold Theatrical Group’s next production will be George Bernard Shaw’s Arms and the Man. Previews will start October 17, 2023 at Theater Row’s Theater Two with an official opening on October 26. The show will run through November 18.

In Shaw’s 1894 comedy, a hunted soldier seeks refuge in a young lady’s boudoir, and farce ensues when her war hero fiancé shows up unexpectedly.

The cast will feature Shanel Bailey (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Delphi Borich (Camelot), Ben Davis (New York, New York), Keshav Moodliar (Queen), Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible), Evan Zes (The Kite Runner), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact). The understudies will be Mazvita Chanakira (Gap Year), René Thornton Jr (The Tempest), and Matthew Zimmerman (A Midsummer Night’s Dream).

David Staller, founder and artistic director, will direct the production. The rest of the creative team includes set designer Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, costume designer Tracy Christensen, sound designer Lindsay Jones, prop designer Emmarose Campbell, production manager Allie Posner, and hair designer Cassie Williams.

Gingold Theatrical Group was founded in 2006 to produce the work of George Bernard Shaw and create theater that supports the playwright’s humanitarian values.