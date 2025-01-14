Gina Gershon, Susan Lucci, Jackie Hoffman Joining Joy Behar's My First Ex-Husband

More cast members have been announced for the off-Broadway comedy.

Further casting has been annouced for the off-Broadway run of Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband. Directed by Randal Myler, the 75-minute comedy will start performances on January 29, with an opening night scheduled for February 6, at the newly-renovated MMAC Theater on the Upper West Side.

In My First Ex-Husband, women reveal true stories about marriages that end in divorce. It has a rotating cast of actors, the initial grouping of which is Behar, Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black), who perform through February 23.

From February 26-March 23, the show will be performed by comedian Judy Gold, All My Children legend Susan Lucci, Oscar nominee Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), and Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change).

March 26-April 20 will see Veanne Cox, Jackie Hoffman, and Andrea Navedo. Gina Gershon completes that quartet, beginning April 2.