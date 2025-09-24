TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Get a First Look at Alley Theatre's The Da Vinci Code

The production runs through October 19.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Houston |

September 24, 2025

Melissa Molano and Zach Fine in <i>The Da Vinci Code</i> (© Melissa Taylor)
Melissa Molano and Zack Fine in The Da Vinci Code
(© Melissa Taylor)

Alley Theatre’s production of The Da Vinci Code is currently running through October 19 in the Hubbard Theatre. Get a first look at the play based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and directed by Rob Melrose.

Zach Fine, Todd Waite, and Melissa Molano in <i>The Da Vinci Code</i> (© Melissa Taylor)
Zack Fine, Todd Waite, and Melissa Molano in The Da Vinci Code
(© Melissa Taylor)

Zack Fine (China Doll) plays symbologist Robert Langdon and Melissa Molano plays cryptologist Sophie Neveu. The two must race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history.

Chris Hutchison and Dylan Godwin in <i>The Da Vinci Code</i> (© Melissa Taylor)
Chris Hutchison and Dylan Godwin in The Da Vinci Code
(© Melissa Taylor)

The cast also includes Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison (in his 100th production at the Alley), Kevin Cooney, Christopher Salazar, Susan Koozin, Victor J. Flores, and Todd Waite.

Melissa Molano and Zach Fine in The Da Vinci Code (© Melissa Taylor)
Melissa Molano and Zack Fine in The Da Vinci Code
(© Melissa Taylor)

