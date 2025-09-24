Get a First Look at Alley Theatre's The Da Vinci Code

Alley Theatre’s production of The Da Vinci Code is currently running through October 19 in the Hubbard Theatre. Get a first look at the play based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and directed by Rob Melrose.

Zack Fine (China Doll) plays symbologist Robert Langdon and Melissa Molano plays cryptologist Sophie Neveu. The two must race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison (in his 100th production at the Alley), Kevin Cooney, Christopher Salazar, Susan Koozin, Victor J. Flores, and Todd Waite.