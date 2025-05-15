Get a First Listen of a Track From the Real Women Have Curves Cast Recording

Ghostlight Records will release the Real Women Have Curves: The Musical original Broadway cast recording on streaming and digital platforms on Friday, June 6. A CD edition of the album will follow this summer.

The album is produced by 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Julio Reyes Copello. Four tracks—“Make it Work,” “Flying Away,” “Already Know You,” and “Real Women Have Curves”—will be available on Friday, May 16.

Listen to Tatianna Córdoba, who plays ambitious high school senior Ana, and Mason Reeves, who plays Henry, sing “Already Know You” from the upcoming album below.

Music and lyrics are by the Tony Award-nominated duo of Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, with a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Featuring direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is currently running at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre.

In addition to Córdoba and Reeves, the cast includes Justina Machado as Carmen, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, and Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

