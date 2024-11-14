Gavin Creel Musical Walk on Through Now Available for Free Viewing Online

The Metropolitan Opera has posted a concert version of the musical on its YouTube page.

In 2019, Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the first time and found inspiration for a theatrical production. The result was Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, which Creel performed in 2021 at for MetLiveArts and brought to a full off-Broadway run in 2023-24 at MCC Theater.

Following Creel’s death, the Met has now posted the full video of his 2021 concert, which you can watch below.

Creel performs the show with vocalists Audrey Rose Young, Brandon Pearson, and Ryan Vasquez. Linda Goodrich directs. The band is made up of Justin Mendoza, Madeline SMith, Meg Toohey, Dominic Dorset, Chris Peters, Sherisse Rogers, and Marques Walls.