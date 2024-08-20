Full Creative Team Announced for Left on Tenth on Broadway

Left on Tenth unveiled the full creative team for the new Broadway romantic comedy play by Delia Ephron. As previously announced, Left on Tenth will be directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers) and will begin performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on September 26, with an official opening on October 23.

The production will feature scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie (She Loves Me), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Chicago) and Itohan Edoloyi, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff (Mother Play), projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (The Connector), wig design by Michael Buonincontro, and animal training by Special Tony Award honoree William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.

Left on Tenth will star Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) as Delia and Peter, respectively, alongside Peter Francis James (Funny Girl) and Kate MacCluggage (The 39 Steps). Joining the cast are Dulcé and Charlie, two rescue dogs, portraying Honey and Charlotte, respectively.