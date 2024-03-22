Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher to Star in Left on Tenth, Directed by Susan Stroman

Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher will star in the stage adaptation of Delia Ephron’s bestselling memoir, Left on Tenth, when it arrives on Broadway this fall. Susan Stroman is slated to direct.

According to an official description, “Left on Tenth is a true story about love, hope, and the wonder of second chances. When she least expects it, Delia Ephron, best-selling novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. As their immediate spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds, Delia’s life takes an unexpected turn. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful truth about getting older while feeling young, as it celebrates two people with the courage to rewrite their futures and open their hearts again.”

Margulies, best known to television audiences for her performances on ER and The Good Wife, will play Delia. She has not appeared on Broadway since 2006’s Festen. Gallagher, who last appeared on Broadway in the revival of On the Twentieth Century, will play Peter. Stroman is the five-time Tony winner behind The Producers and Contact; she most recently helmed New York, New York and has been announced as the director of the Broadway-bound production of Smash.

Daryl Roth is the lead producer. The theater and performance dates have not yet been revealed.