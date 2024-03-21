Jennifer Hudson Joins Producing Team for Smash on Broadway

The new musical is aiming for Broadway in the spring of 2025.

EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson has joined the producing team of Smash, which is slated to arrive on Broadway in spring 2025. Hudson made the announcement this morning during the broadcast of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Based on the NBC television series about a group of theater makers bringing a musical about Marilyn Monroe to the stage, Smash features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and a book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin. According to an official press release, “While the story will follow the harrowing and hilarious process of mounting Bombshell (the musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe), the stage version of Smash will also depart liberally from the series.”

The Broadway production will be directed by Susan Stroman, with choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

Hudson appeared on season two of Smash in the role of Veronica Moore. For the stage production, she joins lead producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg. Hudson won a Tony Award in 2022 as part of the producing team behind A Strange Loop. You can see her excitement about this new project below: