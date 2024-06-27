Left on Tenth Announces Broadway Theater, Dates

Delia Ephron’s romantic comedy Left on Tenth will begin previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on September 26 ahead of an official opening night October 23.

According to an official description, Left on Tenth is, “a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.” The play is based on Ephron’s best-selling memoir.

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) stars as Delia and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie) stars as Peter. The production will also feature Peter Francis James(Funny Girl) and Kate MacCluggage (The 39 Steps).

Susan Stroman directs. Daryl Roth is the producer.