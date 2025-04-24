Emily and Gloria Estefan Musical Basura to Debut in Atlanta

The mother-daughter duo have written a new musical, with Karen Zacarías, about Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra.

Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan is teaming up with her daughter, singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, to co-write the score to Basura, a new musical set to premiere at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre May 30 through July 12, 2026.

Inspired by the true story of Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra, featured in the 2015 documentary Landfill Harmonic, it’s about a music teacher who starts an orchestra, even though his poor students cannot afford instruments. Undaunted, they craft their own instruments from found objects like empty paint cans, a bent license plate, and an oil drum.

The book is by Karen Zacarías, with direction by Michael Greif (Hell’s Kitchen) and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton). Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club) will choreograph, and Ken Cerniglia (Hadestown) will serve as dramaturg.

Gloria Estefan’s bio-musical, On Your Feet!, played Broadway’s Marquis Theatre from 2015-17.

Alliance Theatre was the original home of last year’s Broadway musical, Water for Elephants.